Heartstopper's Joe Locke Will Make Broadway Debut in Sweeney Todd as Tobias

Joe Locke will make his Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd as Tobias Ragg, taking the stage at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre beginning January 31, 2024. He will take over the role from Daniel Marconi, who himself replaced Gaten Matarazzo in the role in November.

Locke can currently be seen in Heartstopper on Netflix and will soon appear in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries on Disney+, starring Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone and Aubrey Plaza. He made his professional stage debut in The Trials at the Donmar Warehouse.

The revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical, directed by Thomas Kail, will be welcoming more fresh meat around that time. Tony-winning performers Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster are set to take over the roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett, respectively, beginning on February 9, with the show’s Tony-nominated original leads, Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, taking their final bows on January 14. (Between January 17 and February 8, the roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett will be played by various current cast members, including standbys Nicholas Christopher and Jeanna de Waal.)

Locke joins a cast that includes Ruthie Ann Miles in a Tony-nominated performance as the Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as the Beadle and Daniel Yearwood as Anthony Hope.