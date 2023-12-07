Jonah, a New Play About Fantasy and Survival, Sets Dates for World Premiere Off-Broadway

Jonah, a new play by Rachel Bonds and directed by Danya Taymor, has set the dates for its off-Broadway world premiere. The Roundabout Theatre Company production will begin preview performances at the Laura Pels Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre on January 11, 2024, with an official opening set for February 1. The limited engagement will conclude March 10.

The play centers on Ana, a boarding school student tentatively navigating a new relationship—and her fantasies—with a sweet and caring day student named Jonah. What begins as an exploration of new, exultant desire shifts into more complex negotiations of intimacy and survival.

A haunting coming-of-age story with a twist in its tale, Jonah is about trust, resilience and the lengths some will travel to feel just a little less alone in the world.

The cast of Jonah will include Tony nominee Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth) as Ana, Hagan Oliveras (American Horror Stories) as Jonah, Samuel Henry Levine (The Inheritance) as Danny and John Zdrojeski (Good Night, Oscar) as Steven.

The show will feature sets by Wilson Chin, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kate Marvin, hair and wig design by Tommy Kurzman, illusions by Morgan Auld and movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger. Ann James serves as intimacy coordinator while Gigi Buffington serves as voice and text coach.