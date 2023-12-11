The Effect, by Succession’s Lucy Prebble, Comes to The Shed

The Effect, a play by Succession co-executive producer and writer Lucy Prebble, will play a limited engagement at The Shed’s Griffin Theatre at Hudson Yards. The production, directed by A Doll's House and Betrayal director Jamie Lloyd, will run from March 3, 2024 through March 31.

In The Effect, Taylor and Connie are participants in a clinical drug trial who begin an illicit romance. The play had its U.S. debut off-Broadway at Barrow Street Theater in 2016, directed by David Cromer. Prebble is known to theater audiences as the writer of Enron, which opened on Broadway in 2010.

The Effect will feature I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu as Tristan and Taylor Russell from Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All as Connie. Russell made her stage debut in the National Theatre production of The Effect. The show also features Michele Austin, who appeared in Cyrano de Bergerac at Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Dr. Lorna James and Dr. Toby Sealey, respectively.

The production features set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, composition by Michael “Mikey J” Asante, sound design by George Dennis, movement direction by Sarah Golding and Yukiko Masui (SAY), fight direction by Kate Waters and intimacy coordination by Ingrid Mackinnon. The production was originally produced in London by the National Theatre in association with The Jamie Lloyd Company and ran August 1 through October 7, 2023.

The Shed’s Griffin Theatre is currently home to the last Stephen Sondheim musical Here We Are.