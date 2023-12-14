Moulin Rouge! May Be Hot—But ‘Team Satine’ Dresser Aharon Simone Keeps it Chill

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is Broadway’s sparkling diamond—a glittering display of opulence that makes it one of the most sensorially satisfying productions in New York City.

Catherine Zuber’s Tony-winning costumes are essential to the hedonistic aesthetic of the musical’s titular Parisian nightclub. And as the keeper of the clothes for the show’s own sparkling diamond— the club’s star performer, Satine, played by Courtney Reed—dresser Aharon Simone has assumed the responsibility of keeping this fast-paced show looking effortlessly beautiful.

Watch as Simone talks with Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook backstage at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and shows him a selection of the dozen-plus costume changes she oversees at every performance. The fastest of those changes, Simone says, must be accomplished in under 30 seconds—so “keeping the vibes right in the dressing room” turns out to be just as essential a part of her job description as speed and diligence. “It's really chill. It's really, really chill,” Simone attests with reassuring confidence. “We make sure we keep it comfy and cozy in the midst of the craziness.”