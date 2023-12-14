Hit the Red Carpet with the Neurodiverse Stars of How to Dance in Ohio

On December 10, The Broadway Show headed to the Belasco Theatre for the opening of How to Dance in Ohio, the new musical based on the award-winning HBO documentary. It was a celebration of a Broadway milestone: seven neurodiverse actors making their Broadway debuts.

“Most of my life I’ve been a teacher and some of my most favorite moments are teaching people with special needs,” producer Paula Abdul told The Broadway Show. “Seeing the ability of young people learning how to align themselves with their heartstrings—that’s what this show is all about. It goes way beyond autism and being on the spectrum. It’s about inclusivity and celebration and fun and joy.”

Amelia Fei, who plays Caroline in the show, appreciates being part of a diverse and inclusive cast. “I think it’s so beautiful that the show showcases so many different kinds of autism,” she said. Desmond Luis Edwards, who plays Remy, agreed that audiences will “learn that autism doesn’t have one look.”

Liam Pearce, playing the role of Drew, summed up his experience of performing in How to Dance in Ohio by comparing it to “playing with your best friends on stage. I’ll never get over how lucky I am to be making my Broadway debut with some of my favorite people on this earth.”