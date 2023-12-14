 Skip to main content
Set Sail with the Swept Away Cast on Opening Night

by Darryn King • Dec 14, 2023
The cast of "Swept Away"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

The Broadway Show recently headed to the opening night of Swept Away, a new musical set on an ill-fated whaling ship now playing D.C.’s Arena Stage through January 14, 2024.

For John Gallagher, Jr., who plays the lead role of the mate of the ship, the beating heart of the show is the exquisite songcraft of siblings Scott and Seth Avett of folk-rock band The Avett Brothers. “All I know is that it's just a real honor to sing their songs,” he told The Broadway Show. “They’re incredibly, amazingly gifted, emotional, vulnerable songwriters. Their melodies and their harmonies are exquisite.”

“I look to the Avett Brothers for inspiration,” said Adrian Blake Enscoe, who plays the role of Little Brother and is also a member of the musical trio Bandits on the Run. The response to the show from Avett Brothers fans has been “almost overwhelming,” he added.

Wayne Duvall, who takes on the role of the Captain, promises a show that “hits on so many levels," while Stark Sands, who plays Big Brother, just feels lucky to be part of it all: “I feel like we have a real special group and everyone is at the top of their game."

