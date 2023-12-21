Hear From a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Usher on Witnessing the Magic Up-Close

It’s impossible to count all the moving pieces that keep the wheels of Broadway turning, and ushers are some of the most inconspicuous contributors.

The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook stopped in to visit with an usher at the Lyric Theatre—one of Broadway’s biggest houses and home to the production with one of the most enthusiastic fan bases, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Chin Ho Fung is a recent graduate from NYU Tisch School of the Arts and has embraced the magic of his Broadway gig. “The best part about working here sometimes is not only watching the show, but watching how every audience reacts to different shows,” says Fung, recalling some particularly heartwarming reactions. “We'd have kids screaming about how crazy it was. We'd have even parents, adults, going, ‘Oh my God, how did they do that?!’”

As an actor in his own right, Fung also gets to embrace the greatest perk of the job. “I get to watch probably the best stage work that you could ever get here in America,” he says. Surrounded by all the artists that bring a Broadway show to life, he is soaking in every wondrous moment. “You can never stop smiling because of how successful they are, how successful the show is and just how awesome this community is.”