Cecily Strong, David Zayas and More Set for John Patrick Shanley's Brooklyn Laundry Off-Broadway

Florencia Lozano, Cecily Strong, Andrea Syglowski and David Zayas will star in the Manhattan Theatre Club world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by John Patrick Shanley. Preview performances will begin February 6, 2024, with an official opening set for February 28 at New York City Center – Stage I.

Shanley’s latest is about “three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood.”

Strong is best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, for which she was nominated for back-to-back Emmys. She made her New York stage debut in off-Broadway'sThe Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe in 2021 and is also known for the theater-centric Schmigadoon. Best known for his role on Dexter, Zayas was nominated for a Tony for his performance in MTC’s Cost of Living and appeared in Anna in the Tropics. One of the original members of the LAByrinth Theatre Company as well as literary manager, Lozano appeared in Rinse Repeat at Signature Theater. Syglowski appeared in Pass Over on Broadway as well as off-Broadway's Dig, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven and queens.



Brooklyn Laundry is one of three plays by Shanley staged in New York this season, along with revivals of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and Doubt.