Nicholas Christopher, Leslie Uggams and More Join Jelly’s Last Jam at Encores!

News
by Darryn King • Dec 19, 2023
Nicholas Christopher, Leslie Uggams
(Photos: c/o New York City Center Encores!)

Nicholas Christopher, Leslie Uggams, John Clay III and Tiffany Mann have joined the cast of the New York City Center Encores! presentation of Jelly’s Last Jam. The show, directed by Robert O’Hara, will open at New York City Center on February 21, 2024 and run through March 3.

Christopher starred in Motown the Musical and most recently played the role of Pirelli in Sweeney Todd on Broadway. Uggams won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 1968 for Hallelujah, Baby! and was nominated for Best Actress in a Play in 2001 for King Hedley II. John Clay III appeared in New York, New York. Mann appeared in Be More Chill.

They join the previously announced Joaquina Kalukango and Billy Porter as well as 1992 original cast members Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, Stephanie Pope Lofgren and Allison M. Williams as the Hunnies.

The show celebrates the life of New Orleans jazz great Jelly Roll Martin, with a book by George C. Wolfe, music by Morton and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, plus, musical adaptation and additional music by Luther Henderson.

The 2024 Encores! season will also feature Once Upon a Mattress and Titanic.

