Kimberly Akimbo’s Alli Mauzey Breathes in the Magic of Being Back on Broadway

Features
by Hayley Levitt • Dec 28, 2023
Alli Mauzey in "Kimberly Akimbo"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Alli Mauzey has been donning her double arm casts as Kimberly Akimbo’s quirky matriarch Pattie for over a year now at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. As a five-time Broadway veteran who launched her career in the ensemble of Hairspray, played several stints as the iconic Glinda in Wicked, and shared the stage with legends Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters in the 2017 revival of Hello, Dolly!, she still finds herself in awe of her workplace.

“I can't believe I'm working on Broadway in New York City,” she tells Charlie Cooper for The Broadway Show on a walk to work. “There's the magic of it. Even when I walk into the theater—there's a smell that happens when I walk in that actually brings me back to my Broadway debut.”

Watch the rest of their conversation, including Mauzey’s read on her comical but complex character, the joys of warming up on an empty subway car and the unique satisfaction of performing in a universally acclaimed production.  

