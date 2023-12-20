Toby Stephens, Saffron Burrows & More to Star in J.T. Rogers’ Corruption Off-Broadway

Toby Stephens and Saffron Burrows will lead the cast of Corruption, a new play by Oslo playwright J.T. Rogers. They will be joined on stage by Tony nominee Dylan Baker, John Behlmann, Anthony Cochrane, Adam Dannheisser, Sanjit De Silva, Tony nominee K. Todd Freeman, Eleanor Handley, Robyn Kerr, Sepideh Moafi, Seth Numrich and Michael Siberry. The play, directed by Bartlett Sher, will begin previews February 15, 2024, with an official opening date set for March 11, 2024, at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Based on the book Dial M for Murdoch: News Corporation and The Corruption of Britain by Tom Watson and Martin Hickman, Corruption tells the story of the discovery and investigation of the News International phone hacking scandal in the U.K. Stephens will play the role of Tom Watson, with Burrows playing News of the World editor Rebekah Brooks.

Stephens has performed in several productions in London's West End, including the 2017 mounting of Rogers' Oslo, which transferred to the West End from the National Theatre. He also appeared on Broadway briefly in 1999 in the Lincoln Center Theater production of Ring Round the Moon. Burrows, well known for her television roles in Mozart in the Jungle and You, will be making her New York stage debut. Baker was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for La Běte, Behlmann has appeared in Shucked and Tootsie, while Cochrane and De Silva both appeared in War Horse. Freeman was nominated for Tony Awards for his roles in The Song of Jacob Zulu and Airline Highway. Handley previously appeared in LCT's The Hard Problem, and Kerr returns to the company as well, having appeared in LCT's The Coast Starlight. Numrich’s Broadway credits include War Horse, Leopoldstadt and Travesties, while Siberry’s include Ink, Six Degrees of Separation and The Sound of Music.

Corruption will have sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington and projections by 59 Productions/Benjamin Pearcy and Brad Peterson.