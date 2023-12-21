Kristin Chenoweth to Perform Benefit Concert in Honor of Late Roundabout Leader Todd Haimes

Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth will celebrate the life of Roundabout Theatre Company’s late artistic director and chief executive, Todd Haimes, in a special benefit concert, Kristin: An Evening With Friends for Todd. Haimes, who began his tenure at the Roundabout in 1983, died earlier this year following an extended cancer battle.

Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle—Chenoweth’s choreographer for the 2015 Roundabout revival of On the Twentieth Century—the performance will be held on April 15, 2024 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The Broadway veteran will be joined by a company of Roundabout alumni to honor Haimes’ legacy and nearly four decades of creative work at the theater company. Proceeds will support Roundabout Theatre Company’s many programs and initiatives, including Education at Roundabout.

Chenoweth won a Tony Award in 1999 for her featured performance in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and has since earned two more Tony nominations for her iconic performance as Glinda in Wicked and her 2015 turn in the Roundabout revival of On the Twentieth Century. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for her role in the comedy series Pushing Daisies, and was nominated twice more for her work on Glee. Her next major stage project will be The Queen of Versailles, a Stephen Schwartz musical about the life of socialite and TV personality Jacqueline “Jackie” Siegel.

Additional performers for Kristin: An Evening With Friends for Todd have not yet been announced.