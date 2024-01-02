Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss to Join Little Shop of Horrors

Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss are heading to Skid Row. The pair will star in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, stepping into the roles of downtrodden flower shop workers Audrey and Seymour, respectively, beginning January 30. They replace Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu, who will play their final performances at the Westside Theatre on January 28.

Nominated for a Golden Globe for her breakout role in Thirteen, Wood is best known for roles in HBO’s Westworld and Mildred Pierce. She is one half of the musical duo Evan + Zane, performing alongside Zane Carney, brother of Broadway veteran Reeve Carney. Her vocal talents have also been featured in the films Across the Universe and Disney's Frozen II, in which she voiced the role of Queen Iduna.

After his own breakout performance on Glee, Criss received Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for his performance in Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. His Broadway credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch and American Buffalo.

In 2022, real-life friends Criss and Wood duetted on Criss’ Christmas album A Very Darren Crissmas.

With the off-Broadway production now in its fifth year, Wood and Criss join a cast that includes Bryce Pinkham, Brad Oscar, Aaron Arnell Harrington, D’Kaylah Unique Whitley, Tiffany Renee Thompson and Khadija Sankoh. Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. It is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by Ellenore Scott.