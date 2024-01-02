Nicole Parker Will Return to Titanique as Céline Dion... Because You Loved Her

Nicole Parker’s heart will go on… again. The actress will reprise the role of Céline Dion in off-Broadway’s Titanique at the Daryl Roth Theatre, replacing current star Jackie Burns for a limited engagement from February 9 to March 31. Burns’ final performance will be January 28.

On Broadway, Parker has appeared in Wicked and in Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. She is best known for her work as a regular cast member on the television comedy series Mad TV.

Titanique is a campy comedic reimagining of the blockbuster movie Titanic—itself based on the true story of the 1912 maritime disaster—this time with Canadian icon and gale-force vocalist Céline Dion at the helm. The show features such stirring ballads as “My Heart Will Go On,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “All By Myself” and “Who Let the Dogs Out?”

The show is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli and directed by Blue. The current cast of Titanique includes Lindsay Heather Pearce as Rose, Michael Williams as Jack, Willam as Victor Garber (through January 7), Drew Droege as Ruth (through January 7), Brandon Contreras as Cal, Anne Fraser Thomas as The Unsinkable Molly Brown and Marcus Antonio as The Iceberg. Cayleigh Capaldi, Chani Maisonet, Tess Marshall, Garrett Poladian, and Terrence Williams Jr. round out the current acting company.

As previously announced, Frankie Grande returns to play the role of Victor Garber from January 12-February 18, and Nathan Lee Graham joins the cast as Ruth from January 12-February 25.