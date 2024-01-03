A Sign of the Times to Follow Limited Engagement With Run at New World Stages

A Sign of the Times, a new musical featuring hits by Petula Clark, Lesley Gore, Dusty Springfield and other popular artists of the 1960s, will follow its limited off-Broadway engagement with a commercial run. As previously announced, the musical, produced by the York Theatre Company, will run four weeks from February 7-March 3 at New World Stages. The production will then begin its engagement at New World Stages on March 4.

A Sign of the Times stars Chilina Kennedy (Paradise Square) as Cindy, Ryan Silverman (Chicago) as Brian, Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Matt, Akron Lanier Watson (Hamilton) as Cody and Tony Award nominee Crystal Lucas-Perry (Ain’t No Mo’) as Tanya.

Rounding out the ensemble are Cassie Austin, Erica Simone Barnett, Alyssa Carol, Melessie Clark, Jeremiah Ginn, Kuppi Alec Jessop, Lena Matthews, Maggie McDowell, J Savage, Justin Showell, Michael Starr and Edward Staudenmayer.

Based on an original story by Richard J. Robin, A Sign of the Times follows an aspiring young photographer who finds herself in New York City in the politically fraught year of 1965, finding her way amid changing times that defined an era. The musical features a book by Lindsey Hope Pearlman, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Church, choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and direction by Gabriel Barre.

The show had its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals’ Norma Terris Theatre in 2016 and was staged at the Delaware Theatre Company in 2018.