Trey Curtis to Star as Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway

The world's gonna know his name. Trey Curtis is set to star as the title character in Hamilton on Broadway, replacing Miguel Cervantes. Cervantes wil play his final performance on January 7 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

An actor and musician, Curtis debuted in Hamilton during its special limited run in Puerto Rico in 2019. He has subsequently been involved in productions in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Melbourne and Manila. In the last year, he has understudied the roles of Alexander Hamilton, Hercules Mulligan, James Madison, Marquis de Lafayette, Thomas Jefferson and more on Broadway. In addition to his work with Hamilton, Curtis has appeared on the Facebook series Five Points. His album You Happy? is available on streaming platforms.

Curtis joins a cast that includes Jared Dixon as Aaron Burr, Jarrod Spector as King George, Tamar Greene as George Washington, Alysha Deslorieux as Eliza Hamilton, Kyle Scatliffe as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Ebrin R. Stanley as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. It won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 2016.