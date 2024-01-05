Michael Park, Zachary Noah Piser & More Join Idina Menzel in the World-Premiere Musical Redwood

The new musical Redwood, starring Tony winner Idina Menzel, has the full cast and creative team for its upcoming La Jolla Playhouse world premiere. Menzel will be joined by De'Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen) and Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), along with understudies Giovanny Diaz de Leon and Lance Arthur Smith. The show will run February 13 through March 31 in the Playhouse’s Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre.

Redwood is conceived by Menzel and Tina Landau, who also serves as director and book writer. The music is by Kate Diaz with lyrics by Diaz and Landau. The story follows Jesse (Menzel), a successful businesswoman, mother and wife. Finding herself at a turning point, Jesse leaves everyone and everything behind, arriving at the ancient forests of Northern California where a chance meeting and a leap of faith change her life forever.

The show features music supervision by Kimberly Grigsby, music direction by Haley Bennett, scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Scott Zielinski, sound design by Jonathan Deans, media design by Hana S. Kim, vertical movement and staging by Melecio Estrella.