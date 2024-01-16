 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Weekly Grail with Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Episode 8: The Last Episode That Goes Like This

The Weekly Grail
by Darryn King • Jan 16, 2024
Alex Brightman
(Photo: The Broadway Show)

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot’s glorious Lady of the Lake, is here to ceremonially grant viewers one last behind-the-scenes glimpse of the musical comedy now playing at the St. James Theatre.

In the eighth and final episode of The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Leslie bids adieu to Taran Killam and Michael Urie while welcoming Alex Brightman and Jonathan Bennett to the show. James Monroe Igleart, Jimmy Smagula and Christopher Fitzgerald all make appearances, along with director Josh Rhodes and the dapper doorman. Leslie also explores the insides of a giant wooden rabbit and answers viewer questions.

Watch the vlog here or catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Spamalot

from $51.99

Star Files

Alex Brightman

Christopher Fitzgerald

James Monroe Iglehart

Taran Killam

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Jimmy Smagula

Michael Urie
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Star Lola Tung Is the Perfect Songbird for Broadway's Hadestown
  2. Complete Broadway Cast Set for An Enemy of the People, Starring Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli
  3. New Musical Dead Outlaw, from The Band's Visit's Tony-Winning Team, Has its Cast
Back to Top