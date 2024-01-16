The Weekly Grail with Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Episode 8: The Last Episode That Goes Like This

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot’s glorious Lady of the Lake, is here to ceremonially grant viewers one last behind-the-scenes glimpse of the musical comedy now playing at the St. James Theatre.

In the eighth and final episode of The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Leslie bids adieu to Taran Killam and Michael Urie while welcoming Alex Brightman and Jonathan Bennett to the show. James Monroe Igleart, Jimmy Smagula and Christopher Fitzgerald all make appearances, along with director Josh Rhodes and the dapper doorman. Leslie also explores the insides of a giant wooden rabbit and answers viewer questions.

Watch the vlog here or catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.