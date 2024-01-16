Succession Emmy Winner Sarah Snook Eyes Broadway Debut with Dorian Gray

Succession’s Sarah Snook is bound for Broadway, according to a report in the New York Post. A source tells the Post that The Picture of Dorian Gray, a one-woman show starring Snook in 26 roles, is eyeing Broadway after its upcoming London run.

An adaptation of the dark comic novel by Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray centers on a young man who gets his wish for eternal youth while the portrait in his attic grows more grotesque. Adapted and directed by Sydney Theatre Company artistic director Kip Williams, the show involves the complex interplay of live and pre-recorded video elements, with Snook filmed on stage by an intricately choreographed technical crew.

The show premiered in Sydney in 2020, with Eryn Jean Norvill starring. Snook has stepped into the part for the West End transfer, which begins performances at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket on February 6 and runs until May 11. A 2023 Emmy Award winner and two-time Golden Globe Award winner, Snook made her West End debut in 2016 in The Master Builder at the Old Vic. In her native Australia her stage credits include Saint Joan, Rope and King Lear.

For Succession fans keeping score, Snook would be the last member of the Roy family to make it to Broadway. Jeremy Strong returns to Broadway in An Enemy of the People in February, having made his debut in A Man for All Seasons in 2008. Kieran Culkin made his Broadway debut in This Is Our Youth in 2014, while Alan Ruck took on the role of Leo Bloom in The Producers in 2005, later starring in Absurd Person Singular. Brian Cox’s credits include The Great Society and Strange Interlude.