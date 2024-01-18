Caissie Levy and Jamie Parker Will Bring Next to Normal to West End

Caissie Levy (Leopoldstadt, Frozen) and Tony Award nominee Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) will star in Next to Normal in the West End. A transfer of the U.K.-premiere production at the Donmar Warehouse, directed by Donmar Artistic Director Michael Longhurst, the show begins its 14-week engagement on June 18 with an official opening set for June 26.

Levy will reprise her role as Diana, a suburban housewife with bipolar disorder, with Parker playing her husband Dan. They will be joined by the rest of the principal cast of the Donmar production: Trevor Dion Nicholas, who played George Washington in Hamilton in the West End, as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine, Jack Ofrecio as Henry, Jack Wolfe as Gabe and Eleanor Worthington-Cox, who played Matilda in Matilda in the West End, as Natalie.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Next to Normal features a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. Yorkey and Kitt won a Tony Award for Best Original Score for the musical. The production features design by Chloe Lamford, movement, choreography and additional direction by Ann Yee, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Tony Gayle, video design by Tal Rosner and musical supervision by Nigel Lilley.