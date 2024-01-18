Benjamin Walker to Star in Ivo van Hove and Rufus Wainwright’s Opening Night in London

Tony Award nominee Benjamin Walker (American Psycho, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) will star in Opening Night, the musical adaptation of the John Cassevetes psychodrama by Ivo van Hove and Rufus Wainwright. Performances will begin at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End on March 6, with the limited engagement running through July 27.

Walker will play Maurice, the part played by Cassevetes in the film. He will perform alongside West End performers Rebecca Thornhill (Matilda) as Kelly, Cilla Silvia (Pretty Woman) as Carla, Ian McLarnon (Sunday in the Park with George) as Leo and Jos Slovick (Brief Encounter) as Gus. They join previously announced cast members Sheridan Smith as Myrtle, Hadley Fraser as Manny, Shira Haas as Nancy, Nicola Hughes as Sarah, Amy Lennox as Dorothy and John Marquez as David. The cast is completed by Robert Finlayson, Daniel Forrester, Jennifer Hepburn, Issy Khogali and Chrissie Perkins.

Opening Night centers on the aging, alcoholic stage actress Myrtle, whose nervous breakdown—brought on by witnessing the death of a fan—culminates spectacularly on stage, in front of an eager audience. The musical is conceived and directed by Van Hove, who also pens the book, with Wainwright lending music and lyrics.

The production will feature sets, lighting and video design by Van Hove’s creative and life partner Jan Versweyveld, costumes by An D’Huys and sound by Tom Gibbons and Alex Twiselton. Musical supervision and direction is by Nigel Lilley, with movement and choreography by Polly Bennett.