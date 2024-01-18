New Alexis Scheer Play Breaking the Story Sets Dates for World Premiere

Breaking the Story, a new play about the cost of war by playwright Alexis Scheer, will have its world premiere at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater. Performances will begin May 15, with an official opening set for June 4. The production will be directed by Tony nominee Jo Bonney.

Described as a darkly funny drama, Breaking the Story centers on Marina, a foreign war correspondent who has just returned from a particularly bloody conflict. On the eve of a lifetime achievement award ceremony, she is forced to reckon with the hold war has on her.

Scheer made her off-Broadway playwriting debut in 2019 with Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, a co-production with Second Stage and WP Theater, and came to Broadway in 2023, adapting the book for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella. Bonney was also a part of the 2022-23 Broadway season, directing Martyna Majok's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Cost of Living, earning a Tony Award nomination for her work.

The cast and creative team for Breaking the Story will be announced at a later date.