Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber Begin Run in Broadway Revival of Doubt Tonight

The Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable begins performances February 2 at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Todd Haimes Theatre (formerly the American Airlines Theatre). Directed by Tony nominee Scott Ellis, the production will have its press opening on February 29.

The cast of Doubt is led by Tony winners Tyne Dale and Liev Schreiber as Sister Aloysius and Father Flynn, respectively. They are joined by Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Mrs. Muller (the role that won Adriane Lenox a Tony Award in 2005) and Zoe Kazan as Sister James.

The story follows Sister Aloysius (Daly), the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, who is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn (Schreiber) and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep doubts.

Shanley wrote and directed a 2008 screen adaptation of Doubt, starring Meryl Streep as Sister Aloysius, Philip Seymour Hoffman as Father Flynn, Viola Davis as Mrs. Miller (the name was changed for the film) and Amy Adams as Sister James. The film earned all four actors Oscar nominations for their performances, as well as a nomination for Shanley for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The production’s design team includes David Rockwell (sets), Linda Cho (costumes), Kenneth Posner (lights) and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound).