The Notebook, Ingrid Michaelson’s Broadway Composing Debut, Begins Performances

John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson in the Chicago premiere of "The Notebook" (Photo: Liz Lauren)

The Notebook, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ famous love story, will have its first Broadway performance on February 10 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, the production is scheduled to open March 14.

Based on Sparks’ debut romance novel and the hit 2004 film it inspired, The Notebook follows Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. The musical features a book by Bekah Brunstetter and music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson.

Three pairs of actors lead the cast as Allie and Noah during different periods of their lives: Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza as Younger Allie and Noah, Joy Woods and Ryan Vasquez as Middle Allie and Noah, and Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood as Older Allie and Noah.

The Broadway company also includes Andréa Burns, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

The Notebook had its world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in fall 2022. The production’s creative team includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy. Geoffrey Ko serves as music director.