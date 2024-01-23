Hannah Waddingham Will Return as Host of 2024 Olivier Awards

Three-time Olivier Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham will return as host of the 2024 Olivier Awards, emceeing the event for the second year in a row. This year's ceremony will take place on April 14 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Best known for her Emmy Award-winning role as Rebecca Welton on the comedy series Ted Lasso, Waddingham earned her first Olivier nomination in 2007 for her performance as Lady of the Lake in the West End production of Spamalot—a role she reprised in the Broadway production. She went on to earn a second nomination in 2010 for her turn as Desirée Armfeldt in Trevor Nunn's revival of A Little Night Music, followed by a third in 2013 for her leading performance as Lilli Vanessi in Kiss Me, Kate.

Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrates the best of London theater. Nominations for the 2024 Olivier Awards will be announced March 12.