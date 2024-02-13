 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Appropriate, Starring Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More, Will Transfer to the Belasco Theatre for Extended Broadway Run

News
by Darryn King • Feb 13, 2024
Natalie Gold, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Michael Esper, Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll in "Appropriate"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' ensemble play Appropriate has found a new home. The Broadway production—and most of its original cast—will transfer from Second Stage's Hayes Theater to the Belasco Theatre. The previously planned limited engagement, which opened December 18, 2023, will conclude its run at the Hayes on March 3. The limited engagement at the Belasco will begin March 25 and run through June 23.

Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael EsperNatalie Gold, Graham Campbell and Alyssa Emily Marvin, as well as young performers Lincoln Cohen and Everett Sobers who share the role of Ainsley, will all move to the Belasco with the production. Elle Fanning will not be continuing her role at the new venue; her replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

The change of venue will give Appropriate considerably more space: The Hayes, Broadway’s smallest venue, has 597 seats across two levels, while the roomier Belasco boasts 1,016 seats across three levels. In an interview with Broadway.com, Jacobs-Jenkins revealed that the particular demands of larger venues were on his mind when he wrote the play. “I wondered a lot about what's being lost by not training ourselves to think about 50 feet of play space.”

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate centers on the tumultuous reunion of the Lafayette family and the messy excavation of long-hidden secrets. Paulson described the play as “a family drama by way of a very dark comedy.” 

Related Shows

Appropriate

from $205.62

Star Files

Graham Campbell

Michael Esper

Elle Fanning

Natalie Gold

Alyssa Emily Marvin

Sarah Paulson

Corey Stoll
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Take Over the Pie Shop in Broadway's Sweeney Todd
  2. Clue, a Murder Mystery Comedy, Casts Its North American Tour
  3. Beauty and the Beast to Launch North American Tour in 2025
Back to Top