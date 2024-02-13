Appropriate, Starring Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll & More, Will Transfer to the Belasco Theatre for Extended Broadway Run

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' ensemble play Appropriate has found a new home. The Broadway production—and most of its original cast—will transfer from Second Stage's Hayes Theater to the Belasco Theatre. The previously planned limited engagement, which opened December 18, 2023, will conclude its run at the Hayes on March 3. The limited engagement at the Belasco will begin March 25 and run through June 23.

Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper, Natalie Gold, Graham Campbell and Alyssa Emily Marvin, as well as young performers Lincoln Cohen and Everett Sobers who share the role of Ainsley, will all move to the Belasco with the production. Elle Fanning will not be continuing her role at the new venue; her replacement will be announced in the coming weeks.

The change of venue will give Appropriate considerably more space: The Hayes, Broadway’s smallest venue, has 597 seats across two levels, while the roomier Belasco boasts 1,016 seats across three levels. In an interview with Broadway.com, Jacobs-Jenkins revealed that the particular demands of larger venues were on his mind when he wrote the play. “I wondered a lot about what's being lost by not training ourselves to think about 50 feet of play space.”

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate centers on the tumultuous reunion of the Lafayette family and the messy excavation of long-hidden secrets. Paulson described the play as “a family drama by way of a very dark comedy.”