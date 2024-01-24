Caissie Levy and Lorna Courtney to Star in Industry Presentation of The Lost Boys, A New Musical

The Lost Boys, A New Musical will receive a private industry presentation on February 23 featuring Caissie Levy (Frozen), Nathan Levy (Once Upon a One More Time) and Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (& Juliet).

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade), the new musical is based on the 1987 teenage vampire movie, directed by Joel Schumacher and starring Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Haim and Dianne Wiest. Levy will play divorcee Lucy Emerson (the part played by Wiest in the film), with Levy playing Lucy’s comic book-loving son Sam (the Corey Haim role) and Courtney playing a half-vampire named Star (originally played by Jami Gertz).

The original film is a supernatural horror-comedy, following two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The movie served as an inspiration for the likes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, True Blood and Twilight.

The Lost Boys features a book by Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor, writer and executive producer David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, with music and lyrics by the Californian rock band The Rescues. The producing team comprises Broadway and film actors James Carpinello, Marcus Chait and Golden Globe, Emmy and Tony nominee Patrick Wilson.