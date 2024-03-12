Broadway's Sweeney Todd, Starring Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster, to Play Final Bow

The revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will play its final performance on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on May 5. The production opened on March 26, 2023.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. The revival production is directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The production also features scenic design by Mimi Lien, along with the restored original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick with musical supervision by Alex Lacamoire.

Josh Groban originated the role of Sweeney Todd in the show, joined by Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett and Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman. All three were nominated for Tony Awards for their performances. The current principal cast includes Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit as Sweeney Todd, two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Mrs. Lovett, Daniel Yearwood as Anthony, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli and Joe Locke as Tobias.