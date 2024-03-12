 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Broadway's Sweeney Todd, Starring Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster, to Play Final Bow

News
by Darryn King • Mar 12, 2024
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in "Sweeney Todd"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will play its final performance on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on May 5. The production opened on March 26, 2023.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. The revival production is directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The production also features scenic design by Mimi Lien, along with the restored original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick with musical supervision by Alex Lacamoire.

Josh Groban originated the role of Sweeney Todd in the show, joined by Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett and Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman. All three were nominated for Tony Awards for their performances. The current principal cast includes Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit as Sweeney Todd, two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Mrs. Lovett, Daniel Yearwood as Anthony, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli and Joe Locke as Tobias.

Related Shows

Sweeney Todd

from $83.34

Star Files

Annaleigh Ashford

Sutton Foster

Josh Groban

Jamie Jackson

Ruthie Ann Miles

John Rapson

Aaron Tveit

Daniel Yearwood
View All (8)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Steve Lawrence, Tony-Nominated Singer and Comedian Known for the Duo Steve and Eydie, Dies at 88
  2. Hamilton’s Emmy Raver-Lampman and Tony Award Winner Daveed Diggs Welcome New Baby
  3. Aaron Tveit Will Follow Sutton Foster's Lead with Café Carlyle Residency
Back to Top