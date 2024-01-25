Beauty and the Beast to Launch North American Tour in 2025

In celebration of Beauty and the Beast's 30th anniversary, Disney Theatrical Group will launch a North American tour of the musical's reimagined stage production in June 2025. This new version previously toured the U.K. and is currently playing in Australia at Sydney's Capitol Theatre.

The North American tour of Beauty and the Beast will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors in June 2025 prior to its official opening at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre in July. The show has also scheduled a stop at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in August. Casting and the anticipated two-year tour route will be announced at a later date.

Based on the 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast ran on Broadway for 13 years from 1994 to 2007. Directed by Robert Jess Roth, the show featured a book by original screenwriter Linda Woolverton, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, who provided new lyrical material following Ashman's death in 1991. The production earned nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Menken and Ashman had previously earned an Academy Award for Best Original Song ("Beauty and the Beast"), with Menken earning another Academy Award for Best Original Score.

The revamped touring production will reunite Menken, Rice and Woolverton, as well as several other original creative team members: choreographer Matt West (who now also directs), scenic designer Stanley A. Meyer, lighting designer Natasha Katz and costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, who won the 1994 Tony Award for her work. New dance music arrangements are by David Chase, with longtime Menken collaborators Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob serving as music supervisor/arranger and orchestrator, respectively. Completing the design team are sound designer John Shivers, projection and video designer Darrel Maloney and hair and make-up designer David H. Lawrence. Jim Steinmeyer is the illusion designer, as he was on the original 1994 production.

"We’ve heard from audiences for three decades now that Beauty and the Beast has touched them in a profound way—these characters, songs and this sweeping story," said Thomas Schumacher, Chief Creative Officer, Disney Theatrical Group. "How proud we are, then, to bring this refreshed and human take on the show—with the scale and spectacle the title deserves—to longtime fans and an entirely new generation. This Beauty is for them."