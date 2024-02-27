An Enemy of the People, Starring Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli and Victoria Pedretti, Begins Performances

An Enemy of the People, Amy Herzog's new adaptation of the play by Henrik Ibsen, directed by Sam Gold, will have its first Broadway performance at the Circle in the Square Theatre on February 27 with its official opening set for March 18. The production stars Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli and Victoria Pedretti.

An Enemy of the People takes place in a Norwegian spa town where the water is a life-giving tourist draw. When Doctor Thomas Stockmann (Strong) discovers the water is poisoned, he alerts the mayor (Imperioli) to the problem, but the mayor may not be as quick to act as Stockmann assumed. Stockmann becomes an unlikely whistleblower. At an event for the production, Strong spoke about how the play ricochets “across every single thing that we're living through and confronting—from the court of public opinion to the climate crisis.”

The cast also includes Caleb Eberhardt as Hovstad, Matthew August Jeffers as Billing, David Patrick Kelly as Morten Kiil, Thomas Jay Ryan as Aslaksen and Alan Trong as Captain Horster. Bill Buell, Katie Broad, David Mattar Merten and Max Roll complete the company.

In a conversation with Broadway.com about the gravitational pull of Broadway, Imperioli waxed lyrical about the Circle in the Square Theatre in particular: "a theater that actors love."

An Enemy of the People features scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.