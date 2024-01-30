My Best Friend's Wedding Musical Sets Fall World Premiere

Maine's Ogunquit Playhouse will debut a new musical adaptation of TriStar Pictures' 1997 romantic comedy My Best Friend's Wedding during its 2024 season. The production will be the final of five musicals filling out the 92nd season roster and will run from September 26 through October 27.

My Best Friend's Wedding famously starred Julia Roberts as Julianne Potter, a fiery food critic who vows to win back her ex Michael O'Neal (Dermot Mulroney) when she hears he's about to be married to the young, precocious Kimmy (Cameron Diaz). The musical has a book by the film's original screenwriter Ron Bass along with English playwright Jonathan Harvey, and will be scored by the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, whose numbers "I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself" and "I Say a Little Prayer" were featured in the film. The song list will also include "I’ll Never Fall in Love Again," "Walk on By" and "What’s New Pussycat?"

The 2024 Ogunquit Playhouse season will additionally feature Waitress (May 9 through June 8), Crazy for You (June 13 through July 13), A Little Night Music (July 18 through August 17) and Little Shop of Horrors (August 22 through September 21). Season casting will be announced at a later date.