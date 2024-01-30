Ramin Karimloo, Judy Kuhn and More Join Bonnie Milligan for Encores! Titanic

A host of Broadway veterans are climbing onboard the Encores! production of Titanic, now scheduled to run from June 11 through June 23 at New York City Center. The show, featuring music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and a book by Peter Stone, will star Tony Award winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo) as Alice Beane.

Newly announced cast members include Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Funny Girl) as Frederick Barrett, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home) as Ida Straus, Tony winner Chuck Cooper (Trouble in Mind) as Captain E.J. Smith, Eddie Cooper (Parade) as Henry Etches, Drew Gehling (Waitress) as Edgar Beane, Emilie Kouatchou (The Phantom of the Opera) as Caroline Neville, Tony winner Brandon Uranowtiz (Leopoldstadt) as J. Bruce Ismay and Samantha Williams (Caroline, or Change) as Kate McGowan.

Titanic, a heartrending portrait of the individuals whose dreams of America were dashed in the Atlantic, opened on Broadway in 1997, going on to win five Tony Awards including for Best Musical. The upcoming production will be directed by Anne Kauffman with choreography by Danny Mefford and Encores! music director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading the Encores! Orchestra. The 2024 Encores! season also includes Once Upon a Mattress and Jelly's Last Jam.