Ariana Madix Is Ready to Find Her Own Roxie During Her Chicago Broadway Debut

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix celebrated her Broadway debut on January 29 at the Ambassador Theatre as Chicago’s latest Roxie Hart. Before taking her opening-night bow, she chatted with The Broadway Show about making this long-awaited leap to the Great White Way.

“As badly as I wanted it years and years ago, I don’t know that I would have been prepared to step into the world,” Madix reflected. Now, with a host of life experiences and a third-place finish on Dancing with the Stars under her belt, she feels prepared to tackle this professional challenge. “I feel like I’m in a place where I know what I’m capable of and I know that it’s something I can handle,” she said.

Her goal now is to simply make the role her own. “Everyone has their Roxie,” Madix commented, considering the countless performers who have passed through Chicago on Broadway. “I’m excited to find and connect with—who is the Ariana Roxie?”