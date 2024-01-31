Clue, a Murder Mystery Comedy, Casts Its North American Tour

The North American tour of Clue, directed by Casey Hushion, has found the cast to take the comedic whodunit across the continent. The tour will launch in Minneapolis, MN, playing the Orpheum Theatre from February 27 to March 3, followed by stops in over a dozen American cities with more to be announced through the spring and summer.

The cast includes Mariah Burks as the Cook, John Treacy Egan as Colonel Mustard, Michelle Elaine as Miss Scarlet, Joanna Glushak as Mrs. Peacock, Tari Kelly as Mrs. White, Mark Price as Wadsworth, John Shartzer as Mr. Green, Jonathan Spivey as Professor Plum, Alex Syiek as Mr. Boddy, Teddy Trice as the Cop and Elisabeth Yancey as Yvette. The understudies are Greg Balla, Alison Ewing, Mary McNulty and James Taylor Odom.

Inspired by the board game and adapted from Paramount Pictures’ popular 1985 film, Clue is written by Sandy Rustin (playwright of this season's Broadway comedy The Cottage), with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn. The show features original music by Michael Holland.

The creative team includes scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Jeff Human and hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Clue is associate directed by Steve Bebout, with fight choreography by Robert Westley.

Clue was originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse and was seen on stage at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2022.