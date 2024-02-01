Black History Month Spotlight: Tony Winner and Purlie Victorious Star Leslie Odom Jr.

Throughout the month of February, The Broadway Show will be celebrating some of the theater industry’s most influential Black artists. This week, the spotlight is on Leslie Odom Jr.

Perhaps best known for his Tony Award-winning turn as Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s landmark musical Hamilton, Odom’s Broadway career began at just 17 years old in the cast of Rent. Now only an Oscar away from an EGOT, he finds himself wrapping up a successful five-month run in the first-ever Broadway revival of Ossie Davis’ Purlie Victorious—a production he championed as both star and producer.

Learn more about his auspicious career in the segment below.