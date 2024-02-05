Complete Cast Set for Encores! Jelly’s Last Jam, Led by Nicholas Christopher

Nicholas Christopher, Leslie Uggams, Billy Porter (Photos c/o New York City Center; c/o New York City Center; Emilio Madrid)

The complete cast is set for the Encores! production of Jelly’s Last Jam. Directed by Robert O’Hara, performances will run from February 21 through March 3 at New York City Center.

Joining the cast are Okieriete Onaodowan, playing ragtime cornetist Buddy Bolden, with Alaman Diadhiou taking on the role of Young Jelly. Onaodowan originated the roles of James Madison and Hercules Mulligan in Hamilton. His other Broadway credits include Rocky and A Doll’s House. Diahiou, an accomplished tap dancer, is making his New York stage debut.

They join previously announced cast members Nicholas Christopher as Jelly, John Clay III as Jack the Bear, Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango as Anita, Tiffany Mann as Miss Mamie, Tony Award winner Billy Porter as Chimney Man, Tony Award winner Leslie Uggams as Gran Mimi and original Broadway cast members Mamie Duncan-Gibbs, Stephanie Pope Lofgren and Allison M. Williams reprising their roles as the Hunnies.

Jelly's Last Jam examines the life of New Orleans jazz great Jelly Roll Morton, with a book by George C. Wolfe, music by Morton and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, plus, musical adaptation and additional music by Luther Henderson. Choreography is by Edgar Godineaux with tap choreography by Dormeshia. Guest Music Director Jason Michael Webb leads The Encores! Orchestra.

The 2024 Encores! season also includes Once Upon a Mattress and Titanic.