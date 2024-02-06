Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly to Lead New York Premiere of Still Off-Broadway

Colt Coeur will present the New York premiere of Lia Romeo's comedy Still, starring two-time Tony nominee Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly. Performances will run from April 13 through May 18 at DR2 Theatre with an official opening on April 18. Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs.

Atkinson and Daly return to the play following a successful run at the Dorset Theatre Festival in 2023. They take on the roles of Helen and Mark, a couple who broke up 30 years ago but never completely forgot about each other. When they meet for dinner to catch up, the flame is rekindled. However, Mark is running for Congress, and Helen has a secret that could derail his bid.

Atkinson made her Broadway debut in the first revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons. Her other Broadway credits include The Rainmaker (Tony nomination), Our Town with Paul Newman, Enchanted April (Tony nomination) and Blithe Spirit with Angela Lansbury. Daly has appeared on Broadway in Coastal Disturbances and The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, and is well known for his role on the NBC sitcom Wings as well as his Emmy-nominated performance as J.T. Dolan on The Sopranos.

The creative team for Still includes scenic design by Alexander Woodward, costume design by Barbara A. Bell, lighting design by Reza Behjat and sound design by Hidenori Nakajo. Caren Celine Morris serves as production stage manager.