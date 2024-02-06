Purple Rain Stage Musical to Have Pre-Broadway World Premiere in Spring 2025

Purple Rain, the new musical based on Prince’s 1984 film, will have its pre-Broadway world premiere in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, MN in spring 2025. The show will run at Hennepin Theatre Trust’s historic State Theatre, with production dates and additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

As previously announced, Purple Rain will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Appropriate), based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn. Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz directs. With music, lyrics and a story by Prince, Purple Rain follows The Kid (originally played by Prince in his film debut), an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band and a budding romance.

“Prince talked about adapting Purple Rain for the stage for years. It’s only fitting that we launch this world-premiere musical version in the city where it all began, Prince’s hometown, Minneapolis,” said L Londell McMillan, former Prince manager, attorney and Chairman of The NorthStar Group, and Larry Mestel, Founder & CEO of Primary Wave Music. “We’re very excited for the creative team to be inspired by the Minneapolis sound and the unparalleled and unique spirit of the city that Prince inspired.”