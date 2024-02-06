Amy Ryan to Take Over in Doubt on Broadway; Tyne Daly Withdraws

Two-time Tony nominee and Oscar nominee Amy Ryan will assume the role of Sister Aloysius in the Broadway revival of Doubt, replacing Tony winner Tyne Daly. Ryan begins performances February 13 while Tony nominee Isabel Keating, an understudy for the production, will perform the role through February 11.

Daly was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness on February 2, the first day of previews, and has withdrawn from the production while she receives medical care. She is expected to make a full recovery. “With respect and admiration for Tyne, we wish her the best and a quick recovery,” the show's director Scott Ellis said in a statement. “We are grateful that Amy Ryan said yes—in a quick minute—to join our company and take on the role of Sister Aloysius. We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performances.”

Ryan earned Tony nominations for her performances in A Streetcar Named Desire and Uncle Vanya. Her screen credits include an Oscar-nominated role in Gone Baby Gone and A24’s Beau Is Afraid. Keating’s Broadway credits include The Boy From Oz (Tony nomination), Wicked and Hairspray. Ryan and Keating join a cast that includes Liev Schreiber, Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Zoe Kazan. The show will open at the Todd Haimes Theatre on March 7, one week later than planned.