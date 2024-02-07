Todrick Hall Joins U.K. Cast of Burlesque the Musical Ahead of West End Run

The singer, choreographer and YouTuber Todrick Hall will play Sean in the pre-West End production of Burlesque the Musical, a stage adaptation of the 2010 movie of the same name that starred Christina Aguilera and Cher. The show will play Manchester Opera House from June 13 through June 29, followed by a run at Glasgow Theatre Royal from September 11 through September 28 and a return Manchester engagement from October 3 through November 2. Dates for the West End transfer have not been announced.

Written by Steven Antin and directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with additional material by Kate Wetherhead, Burlesque the Musical features songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, as well as additional songs by Hall and Jess Folley, who also stars as Ali Rose (Aguilera's character in the film). The story follows Ali, who heads to New York in search of her mother. She soon finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever.

Cher (Tess) and Stanley Tucci (Sean) in "Burlesque"

“I am beyond excited to be returning to my first love, musical theater, in such a special way: my first original role and my theatrical composing debut,” said Hall in a statement. “To be able to bring music that I wrote to life, to share the stage and the writing credit with the star that is Jess Folley is a dream come true! I'm blessed, honored, flattered and ready to dust off the old heels and let the kids have it eight shows a week!”

Hall added, “The movie of Burlesque was so iconic to so many of us—to now be working with both Steven Antin and Christina Aguilera who are reuniting for this new musical is a dream come true.” Aguilera is a producer on the show.

On Broadway, Hall has appeared in Kinky Boots, Waitress, Chicago, Memphis and The Color Purple. He was also a ninth-season contestant on American Idol, a choreographer for RuPaul’s Drag Race and the subject of his own MTV reality television series.

The U.K. cast of Burlesque will also feature Michael Mather as Jackson, Olivier Award winner George Maguire as Vince, Billie-Kay as Sophia, B Terry as Georgie, Jess Qualter as Daphne, Yasmin Harrison as Brenda/Dance Captain, Lily Wang as Fifi, Hollie-Ann Lowe as Summer and Ope Sowande as Trey. Ensemble members include Alessia McDermott and Lewis Easter, with Callum Aylott, Lucy Campbell and Amber Pierson as Swings.