Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Take Over the Pie Shop in Broadway's Sweeney Todd

Tony Award winners Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster take over the lead roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street on February 9 for a limited engagement at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre through May 6. They step into the roles originated by Tony Award nominee Josh Groban and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, who played their final performances on January 14.

Since Groban and Ashford’s departure, Nicholas Christopher and Paul-Jordan Jansen have alternated the role of Sweeney Todd, with Jeanna de Waal and DeLaney Westfall sharing the role of Mrs. Lovett.

Tveit’s Broadway credits include Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal and Moulin Rouge! The Musical, for which he won a Tony. A two-time Tony winner for Anything Goes and Thoroughly Modern Millie, Foster most recently starred in the Encores! production of Once Upon a Mattress. She last appeared opposite on Broadway Hugh Jackman in The Music Man, for which she earned her seventh Tony nomination.

Tveitt and Foster will lead a cast that includes Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Daniel Yearwood as Anthony, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, Christopher as Pirelli and Joe Locke as Tobias.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. The revival production is directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The production also features scenic design by Mimi Lien, along with the restored original orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick with musical supervision by Alex Lacamoire.