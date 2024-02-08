 Skip to main content
Rob Madge’s My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) Cancels Spring Broadway Run

by Hayley Levitt • Feb 8, 2024
Rob Madge in "My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)"
(Photo: Mark Senior)

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?), Rob Madge’s comedic solo show, has canceled its upcoming Broadway performances. The play was originally scheduled to begin previews February 27 at the Lyceum Theatre, opening March 12 for a limited engagement through June 16. Producers plan to open the production on Broadway next season. A theater and new dates will be announced at a later time.

Written by and starring Madge, with songs by Pippa Cleary, the play follows a family’s journey as they explore a son’s love for all things Disney and theater—and their identity as a Queer human. Luke Sheppard (of Broadway’s & Juliet) was slated to direct.

My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) premiered at London’s Turbine Theatre in 2021 followed by a run at Edinburgh Fringe. It went on to have two West End runs, earning a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play.

