Claws Out! Creative Team Set for Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, the ballroom-infused take on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cats, has its full creative team. The show begins performances at Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) on June 13 with an official opening set for June 20. The limited engagement will run through July 14.

Joining directors Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles and dramaturg and gender consultant Josephine Kearns are Rachel Hauck (scenic designer), Qween Jean (costume design), Adam Honoré (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), Brittany Bland (projection design), Nikiya Mathis (hair/wig design), William Waldrop (music supervision and direction), David Lai (music coordinator), Trevor Holder (beats arrangement) and Capital Kaos (ballroom consultant). Casting is by X Casting/Victor Vazquez CSA and Sujotta R. Pace CSA.

This production promises to be a radical reimagining of the musical originally inspired by T.S. Eliot’s Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. It will be staged as an immersive competition with all new Ballroom and club beats, runway-ready choreography and an edgy eleganza makeover.