Meet Grant Gustin, Isabelle McCalla and the Fearless Cast of Broadway’s Water for Elephants

Water for Elephants, the musical adaptation of Sara Gruen’s circus-inspired novel, is just about ready to begin its Broadway run at the Imperial Theatre. Beginning performances February 24, the show—scored by PigPen Theatre Co.—offers a mix of music, drama and acrobatics rarely attempted on a Broadway stage. The Broadway Show caught up with members of the cast and creative team to get a taste of the spectacle to come.

“I think it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” said Wade McCollum, who plays Wade in the show. “We’ve never seen a circus musical where all of the circus elements are there to support the narrative. It’s really, really beautiful the way the circus elements are both spectacular but also grounded within the narrative story.”

The musical’s stars, Grant Gustin and Isabelle McCalla, also shared a bit about what lured them under the big top. “Deep in my gut I knew this role was going to take me to the next level of my own artistry, and the next level of my career,” said McCalla, who takes on the role of the dazzling Marlena. “It was a no brainer for me.” Gustin, meanwhile, was ready to take on a new challenge after wrapping a decade of work on the superhero series The Flash. “After 10 years of playing one character I really wanted to get on stage again,” he commented, simultaneously admitting that a musical sounded daunting. “I dreamed of it being a straight play because I was scared to sing again.”

Of course, with no room for second-guessing in the death-defying world of circus, he’s tossing all fear aside: “We’re singin’, baby!”