Aladdin Star Sonya Balsara Celebrates Her First Anniversary as Broadway Royalty

When The Broadway Show last checked in with Sonya Balsara, she was just beginning her debut run as Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin. Now, not only is the musical celebrating its landmark 10th anniversary on Broadway, but Balsara has recently finished her own first trip around the sun at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Watch as Tamsen Fadal catches up with Balsara, who shares memories from her emotional first show, reflects on her mounting tally of nearly 500 performances and explains how she keeps the ego of show biz at bay. She’s also kicked off 2024 with an inspiring New Year’s resolution that might motivate some of Aladdin's Broadway fans to join Balsara in her goal to give back.