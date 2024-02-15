Suffs Star Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen Welcome Baby Girl

Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella and her wife Mo Mullen have welcomed a new baby girl. Morrison Caroline Colella was born on February 14. “She’s here,” Colella said in an announcement post on Instagram. “The best Valentine’s gift ever. Welcome, Morrison Caroline Colella. We’re so grateful you chose us to be your moms.”

Colella was nominated for a Tony for her performance in Come From Away and will soon be seen as suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt in Suffs on Broadway, which is currently in rehearsals. Her other Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy. She is also a former Broadway.com vlogger. Colella and Mullen were engaged in June 2022 and married in October the same year.

Broadway.com sends congratulations to the happy family!