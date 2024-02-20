Vanessa Williams Is Miranda Priestly in Elton John's The Devil Wears Prada in the West End

Tony nominee Vanessa Williams will play Miranda Priestly in Elton John's stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada in the West End. The show will open on July 9 at Theatre Royal Plymouth before transferring to London’s Dominion Theatre on October 24.

The musical is based on the Lauren Weisberger novel and the movie adaptation of the same name. The film starred Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, the terrifying Editor-in-Chief of Runway Magazine, and Anne Hathaway as her wide-eyed assistant Andy Sachs. The Devil Wears Prada has music by John with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs). It is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell with a book by Kate Wetherhead and Some Like It Hot Tony winner Gregg Barnes behind the all-important costumes. The musical had its world premiere in Chicago in 2022, with Beth Leavel in the Miranda Priestly role.

A former Miss America winner and Desperate Housewives star, Williams was nominated for a Tony for her performance in Into the Woods in 2002. Her other Broadway credits include POTUS and Kiss of the Spider Woman. “Bringing Miranda Priestly to life in the West End is an absolute dream come true,” said Williams in a statement. “Gird your loins, folks."