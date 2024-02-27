Patriots, Starring Michael Stuhlbarg and Will Keen, Completes Broadway Casting

Patriots, starring Tony and Emmy Award nominee Michael Stuhlbarg, has completed casting for its Broadway run. The play, written by The Crown creator Peter Morgan and directed by Rupert Goold, tells the true story of Boris Berezovsky, a Russian oligarch who assists in the rise of St. Petersburg deputy mayor Vladimir Putin. It transfers to Broadway after a run in the West End in 2022. Previews begin April 1 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, with an official opening set for April 22.

As previously announced, Stuhlbarg will star as Berezovsky alongside original London cast members Will Keen as Vladimir Putin and Luke Thallon as Russian oligarch and politician Roman Abramovich.

They will be joined by Stella Baker as Marina Litvinenko; Ronald Guttman as Professor Perelman; Alex Hurt as Alexander Litvinenko; Rosie Benton as Berezovsky’s Mother & Others; Jeff Biehl as Teacher/FSB Boss & Others; Peter Bradbury as Voloshin/Nurse & Others; Camila Canó-Flaviá as Tatiana/Nina Berezovsky & Others; Marianna Gailus as Katya & Others; Paul Kynman as Korzhakov/Yeltsin & Others; Adam Poss as Lawyer/Home Office & Others; and Nick Rehberger as Assistant/Kahneman & Others. The understudies are Benjamin Bonenfant, Danielle Chaves, Joe Forbrich and Tony Ward.

The creative team for Patriots features three-time Tony Award-nominated set designer Miriam Buether, co-costume designers Deborah Andrews and Miriam Buether, lighting designer Jack Knowles, Tony Award-winning sound designer and composer Adam Cork, projection designer Ash J Woodward and movement director Polly Bennett.

In 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union, the new Russia belongs to its oligarchs—and no one is more powerful than billionaire Boris Berezovsky. When an eventual successor to President Boris Yeltsin is needed, Berezovsky turns to the little-known deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin. But soon Putin's ruthless rise threatens Berezovsky's reign, setting off a riveting, near-Shakespearean confrontation between the two powerful, fatally flawed men.