James Monroe Iglehart to Play Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World on Broadway

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will star on Broadway in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, featuring songs made famous by “Satchmo” himself. The show is directed by Tony nominee Christopher Renshaw (The King and I), with a book by Aurin Squire (This Is Us), and is co-conceived by Renshaw and Andrew Delaplaine. Previews will begin at Studio 54 on October 16 with an official opening set for November 11. The cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Iglehart starred in the pre-Broadway production of A Wonderful World in New Orleans and Chicago last year. Currently playing King Arthur in Spamalot, his Broadway credits include Aladdin, Hamilton and Chicago.

“I am so excited to bring this wonderful brand-new musical to Broadway,” Iglehart said in a statement. “American music wouldn’t be what it is today without Louis Armstrong and what is Broadway if not American music? ‘Pops’ doesn’t get enough credit for his contribution to our entertainment industry or our country. I know I have never studied, researched, or prepared for anything as much in my career as I have for this role.”

Iglehart added, “I feel such a strong connection and an obligation to bring his voice, his music and his story to the one place where it can be presented in all its glory: Broadway! I can’t wait for you all to become a part of A Wonderful World.” A trumpet virtuoso and legendary jazz pioneer, Louis Armstrong is perhaps most widely known for singing—with a distinctive gravelly baritone—such songs as “Hello Dolly,” “Mack the Knife” and “What a Wonderful World.” Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as a trumpeter and vocalist began in the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans and led to five decades of international stardom. A Wonderful World tells the story of Armstrong’s blazing musical career from the perspective of his four wives, who each had a unique impact on his life.

A Wonderful World had its world premiere in Miami Beach, Florida in 2020, with Juson Williams as Armstrong.