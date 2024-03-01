‘Step Right Up’ to the Greatest Vlog on Earth, Hosted by Water for Elephants Star Isabelle McCalla!

Isabelle McCalla is flying high at the Imperial Theatre where she stars—and trapezes—as Marlena in the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. And soon, she’ll be giving fans an inside look at the delicate tightrope walk happening on 45th Street with Broadway.com’s next vlog, Step Right Up.

As our vlogging ringmaster, McCalla will take audiences through eight weeks of Broadway’s most death-defying production. See where she shares a stage (and a love triangle) with co-stars Grant Gustin and Paul Alexander Nolan, meet other members of the cast and crew and find out what it takes to turn a simple musical into the greatest show on Earth.

The debut installment of Step Right Up will be released on March 8 with episodes premiering weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.