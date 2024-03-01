 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

‘Step Right Up’ to the Greatest Vlog on Earth, Hosted by Water for Elephants Star Isabelle McCalla!

Step Right Up
by Hayley Levitt • Mar 1, 2024
Isabelle McCalla
(Photo: Sophy Holland)

Isabelle McCalla is flying high at the Imperial Theatre where she stars—and trapezes—as Marlena in the new Broadway musical Water for Elephants. And soon, she’ll be giving fans an inside look at the delicate tightrope walk happening on 45th Street with Broadway.com’s next vlog, Step Right Up.

As our vlogging ringmaster, McCalla will take audiences through eight weeks of Broadway’s most death-defying production. See where she shares a stage (and a love triangle) with co-stars Grant Gustin and Paul Alexander Nolan, meet other members of the cast and crew and find out what it takes to turn a simple musical into the greatest show on Earth.

The debut installment of Step Right Up will be released on March 8 with episodes premiering weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

Water for Elephants

from $62.44

Star Files

Grant Gustin

Isabelle McCalla

Paul Alexander Nolan

Articles Trending Now

  1. Father-Daughter Duo Jon Jon and Isa Briones Will Join Hadestown on Broadway
  2. Drag Race Star Jinkx Monsoon to Play Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors Opposite Corbin Bleu
  3. James Monroe Iglehart to Play Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World on Broadway
Back to Top